11 July 2019 - 09:31
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83391017
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 11

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 11

Tehran, July 11, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran's strategy on gradual cuts on JCPOA "unchangeable"

- President Rouhani accuses UK of initiating insecurity

- UN urged to compensate Iran

** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran leaves door open for diplomacy

- Parliament speaker: Anti-Hezbollah sanctions ‘aggression’ on Lebanon
- US intelligence service closely cooperating with MKO terrorists: Iran UN envoy

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: Hajj is both political and religious
- UN expert urges ban on spy tech sales to Saudi Arabia

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Reducing nuclear commitment 'unchangeable strategy"  

- US says remains open to talks with Iran

- Iranian biopharmaceutical medicines treat patients in Russia, Turkey: VP

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- EU should be concerned about US moves, not Iran
- CBI reiterates crypto illegality

- Car demand sixfold more than annual supply

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 5 =