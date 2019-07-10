44 countries participating in Isfahan Children, Young Adults Film Festival

Secretary of the International Children and Young Adults Film Festival Ali Reza Tabesh said that the Iranian and foreign entries will be screened in 11 cinema halls.

He further noted that 194 films have so far been submitted to the secretariat of the festival of which 15 will be screened in the cinematic film section.

"Some 185 films, including short and feature films from Iran and other countries will be screened during the 32nd Children and Young Adults Film Festival," he said.

He also anticipated that the number of audience will increase by 20 percent compared to the earlier editions.

The 32nd International Children and Young Adults Film Festival will be held in Isfahan in the national and international sections on August 19-26.

