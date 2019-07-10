Rouhani: Promoting ties with Armenia main policy of Iran

In a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late on Wednesday, he added that agreements reached between Tehran and Yerevan in various fields during the premier's visit to Tehran serve as a valuable step in line with developing collaboration, noting that accelerating their implementation will give a boost to bilateral ties.

Expressing pleasure over approving the deal for setting up joint free trade zone between Iran and members of Union of Economic Eurasia, Rouhani said that Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has been tasked for its implementation.

Pashinyan, for his part, stressed that his country is set to promote relations with Tehran in all fields, sating Yerevan will seriously pursue implementation of the agreements.

During the phone conversation, he officially invited President Rouhani to attend Eurasia Summit in Yerevan on October 1, 2019.

