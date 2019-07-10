Iraqi Minister pays visit to industrial units of Isfahan

Al-Jubouri visited some manufacturing and industrial units such as Zarrin Khodro, Sepehr Polymer Sepahan and Sa Iran, and also acquainted with the products and technologies of these units.

The purpose of the visit of the Minister of Industries and Mines of Iraq to Isfahan is to get acquainted with the major industries of the province to expand bilateral cooperation, increase the volume of exports and imports, and implement joint investment projects.

The Iraqi Minister of Industries and Mines, who arrived in Isfahan on Tuesday evening, also attended the Iran-Iraq Business and Investment Opportunities Meeting at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce and discussed with a number of economic activists in the province.

He argued that the Iraqi Ministry of Industry is ready to introduce 190 investment plans to Iranian economic activists and investors, emphasizing that for the implementation of such plans and the development of economic relations, instead of consuming time for forming joint committees and defining cooperation agreements let's take operational action.

Al-Jubouri called as significant the participation of Iraqi and Iranian companies, especially Isfahan, in the development of economic relations between the two major countries, and stated that the creation of production units in Karbala and Najaf by Isfahan's economic activists is an important step in strengthening economic relations.

The official underscored that the industries of Isfahan province have many abilities, especially in steel and plastic, adding that it is necessary for companies in this area to accelerate participation in industrial projects in Iraq, and that the chamber of commerce can provide the ground for their presence.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish