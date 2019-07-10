Iran has ability to host int’l competitions

The meeting of the Iranian convoy’ officials by the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oleg Matytsin was held on Wednesday. Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mojtaba Seddiqi, head of the National Olympic Academy Reza Qarakhanlou, head of the National University Sport Federation Mohammad Reza Dehkhoda, and the Secretary of the National University Sport Federation Hadi Bashirian participated at the residence of the head of FISU in Naples, Italy.

"Mohammad Reza Dehkhoda" in the meeting with Oleg Matytsin called for the possibility of hosting student sports events in Iran, and said, "Although there are restrictions on hosting, but with regard to the ability Iran can host the games.”

He noted that "Along with the development of academic sport and sports competitions in the cultural, social and international fields, we are cooperating with FISU.

Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mojtaba Seddiqi also underlined that "In the field of Iranian sports, there is gender equality and women and men have equal space for sporting activities.”

Oleg , president of FISU, also expressed his satisfaction with the success of the student girls, especially the performance of the Pomse women athletes in our country, adding, "We respect the culture and beliefs of different countries, in addition to sports activities and the holding of global events and various educational and social events."

Referring to the fact that the United Arab Emirates and North Korea sent only male students to the competition, he went on to say, "We value the thoughts and culture of countries and its directors, but with regard to the work of various committees such as the Gender Equality Committee, we hope that the girls students will be more involved in international events, including unions.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish