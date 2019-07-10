Russian envoy: Unlimited storage of Low enriched uranium is among Iran’s right

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Tweeter on Wednesday that the IAEA has announced that the new level of uranium enriched in Iran is 4.5 percent, while it was 3.67 percent earlier.

He added that this uranium with such a low level of concentration has nothing to do with nuclear weapon.

The Russian envoy at the IAEA noted that every IAEA members can have uranium with this concentration with unlimited amount under international control.

He argued that the availability of uranium reserves with such a concentration does not pose any risk to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Following US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal and its outrageous sanctions against Iran and non-fulfillment of its obligations by European governments and other signatories, Iran on Sunday took second step to reduce commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Europe's inaction in recent months and their failure to launch INSTEX have been criticized many times by the Iran, China and Russia.

Officials, diplomats, senators and representatives of the Russian parliament since past two days, in light of Tehran's new actions on reducing its voluntary commitments, while supporting Iran in the JCPOA and understanding Tehran's efforts to maintain a nuclear deal with regard to the US illegal and unilateral withdrawal of the JCPOA, spoke of their worries about the deteriorating status of the nuclear deal while calling for Tehran's self-restraint.

