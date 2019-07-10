MoU needed for broadening ties between Iran's Qazvin province, Russia's Penza State

Addressing a joint meeting of investors of Penza State of Russia on Tuesday night, Mehdi Bakhshandeh reminded Iran of export capacities to Iraq and Afghanistan, and added that about $80 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq, which Russia can use capacity of Iran in the field of packing goods and sending them to these countries.

The official noted that Iran's accession to the Eurasian countries could in addition to increasing the volume of trade, facilitate the export of goods.

Bakhshandeh emphasized the settlement of customs problems and regulations, and said that both countries need to facilitate and solve customs problems in order to increase trade exchanges.

The Iranian official referred to trade exchanges between Iran and Ukraine in the field of livestock and poultry products, stating, "We can transfer this capacity to Penza, and Qazvin province is ready to do this."

The chairman of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce noted, "We can also build production exhibitions for Petra State in the country, and discussions on this and subsequent measures should be pursued in further meetings."

Qazvin is among the five industrialized provinces of the Islamic Republic and has 230 exporters and merchants.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish