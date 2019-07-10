Iran's FM Zarif mocks US demand to hold IAEA BoG meeting

"Irony of IAEA Board meeting on US request: a. US abhors JCPOA, axed & violates it, and punishes all who observe it; b. US has no standing to raise JCPOA issues; c. Iran fully complied with JCPOA per 15 IAEA reports; d. Iran's actions are lawful under para 36 of accord," Zarif wrote in his Twitter message on Wednesday.

"International relations are full of surprises which contradict common sense. US withdrew from JCPOA and tries to ruin it completely in violation of international law," earlier Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Friday night.

He added: "And it was the US who requested today an IAEA BG session to blame Iran for its minor deviations from secondary JCPOA's provisions."

Earlier, the Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna in a message described the US request as a sad irony, saying: "The fact that the US, as the prime violator of the JCPOA, has tabled this request, indicates its isolation in contradicting multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs."

"Iran’s recent decisions, which are exercised in response to the situation caused by the US, including by imposing sanctions on all who want to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, tend to bring about the lost balance of the deal and are fully in line w/ its provisions," it added.

In the meantime earlier, Ulyanov referred to Iran's exceeding 300kg enriched uranium as the outcome of the US sanctions.

"Iran's stockpiles of low enriched uranium exceeded 300 kg. This is a deviation from voluntary commitment under #JCPOA, but has nothing to do with a violation of the NPT or development of nuclear weapons," he noted

