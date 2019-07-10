Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Bag 3 golds on early stages of Junior Asian Championships

Winner of gold medals for Iran were Mohammad Naghousi (77kg), Hasan Forouzandeh Ghojehbeiglou (87kg) and Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali (IRI). The other two gold medals were grabbed by India and Kazakhstan.

Iran's first champion, Naghousi, came back to defeat Akylbek Talantbekov (KGZ) 6-3 at 77kg in a battle of cadet world bronze medalists. Talantbekov controlled the first period, scoring a passivity point and then a gut wrench to grab a 3-0 lead at the break. With just over a minute remaining, Naghousi scored a takedown to cut the deficit to 3-2 before executing a four-point throw to go up by three and eventually give him the victory. Naghousi won a gold medal at the Cadet Asian Championships last year.

Forouzandeh Ghojehbeiglou topped Meirbek Kordabay (KAZ) 5-1 to earn the gold medal at 87kg category. Kordabay scored the first point of the match off a passivity, but the Iranian dominated the rest of the way. He scored a takedown midway through the first period to go up 2-1. Forouzandeh Ghojehbeiglou added to his lead in the second period, scoring a point off a passivity before adding two more points off a gut wrench.

Yousofiahmadchali, a U23 world bronze medalist, dominated Aawesh Aawesh (IND) in the gold-medal match at 130kg. The Iranian heavyweight scored points off a passivity and a step out to go up 2-0 before throwing Aawesh to his back late in the first period to secure a fall.



At 63kg, Assaukhat MUKHAMADIYEV (KAZ) held on to edge Saeid Arjmanddashtaki (IRI) 2-2 on criteria in the gold-medal match at 63kg. Arjmanddashtaki scored first with a step out, but Mukhamadiyev responded with a step out of his own and took the criteria lead into the break. The Iranian retook the lead in the second period, scoring off a passivity, but just like in the first period, Mukhamadiyev would respond. He scored off a passivity with just over a minute remaining to take the lead and held on for the criteria win.

The five remaining Greco-Roman weight categories, 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg and 97kg, will be contested Wednesday at the Junior Asian Championships, with action set to begin at 10 a.m. local time.

