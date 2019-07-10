Iran, Oman to bolster industrial cooperation

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Reza Rahmani in separate meetings with Oman's Minister of Commerce and Industry Masoud Al Sunaidi, and the country's Minister of Transport and Communications Ahmed Mohammed Salem Al-Futaisi discussed issues pertaining to upcoming Iran-Oman joint economic commission meeting.

Tehran is to host the 18th meeting of the commission in October.

The two sides also discussed other areas of interests between Tehran and Muscat.

The Iranian minister who is visiting Oman is to talk with the latter's Central Bank governor as well as head of Oman's Chamber of Commerce.

The minister is to visit Iranian companies and businessmen during his stay in Oman.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rahmani arrived in Oman and was welcomed by the country's officials.

9156**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish