Zarif: Iran not to negotiate under pressure

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Javad Zarif said they should stop pressures and the economic terrorism and then negotiations would be possible.

Stressing the fact that Iran has always acted based on the nuclear deal, Zarif said the main problem is the Europeans themselves who cannot afford to provide their own security.

Elaborating on the Board of Governors' meeting, he said it is a surprise that a country which has violated the JCPOA has requested special meeting for an action which is mentioned in the nuclear deal and has nothing to do with safeguard and the additional protocol.

The Board of Governor can only enter issues related to the JCPOA and nothing else.

Regarding West's claim to implement the trigger mechanism, Zarif said such mechanism is not executable.

He added that there is a mechanism in the JCPOA which prevents it from being breached and Iran has implemented it after it has been violated.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that in his 5 letters to the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, he announced that before the US withdrawal and especially after it, the article 36 mechanism has been officially operationalized.

He noted that the JCPOA joint commission meeting was held in deputy foreign ministers' level and they mentioned 11 commitments, but they implemented none of their commitments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif referred to UK's recent act as violating its commitments and has nothing to do with Syria.

Seizing tanker is basic violation of the nuclear deal, he reiterated.

Pointing to some European states' acts to arrest Iranians, Zarif said such measures which the Europeans do on behalf of the US are violation of the nuclear deal.

Regarding the seizure of the Iranian oil tanker and the measures taken by the government in this regard, he said diplomacy has neither a reciprocal tool nor it is able seize oil tanker in the sea.

The oil tanker has not Iran's ownership and flag, he said, adding that the legal prosecution should be done by somebody else.

Rejecting gossips on exchanging Iranian oil tanker with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Zarif said such suggestion has never been mentioned and this action is regarded as piracy.

