Iran's envoy to UN urges UK to release oil tanker

Speaking to the BBC World Service on Wednesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, "It is better for the British government to release this ship as soon as possible otherwise there will be consequences."

UK forces seized the supertanker in Giblartar last week. Britain claims that the move was in line with European Union sanctions against Syria. Iran rejected the allegations that the tanker was heading to Syria.

He warned the UK on the consequences if London did not release the tanker, according to the BBC website.

Referring to Iran's measures in reaction to the US sanctions and Europe's inaction, the permanent ambassador of Iran to the UN emphasized that Tehran has remained in the nuclear deal.

"For the time being we are in the deal and we invite others to stay in the deal," he said, while warning that Iran would advance into "third phase" of its measures unless the European signatories to the deal fulfill their commitments.

Last Sunday, Tehran said that at the second phase of its measures to preserve the nuclear deal, it officially launches enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit that is set by the deal. The first stage came on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 when Iran announced it reduces its commitments to the deal.

"Apparently, besides the US, the Europeans have not been up to the job and have not honored all their commitments up to now," Takht-Ravanchi said.

Echoing the views by other senior Iranian officials on any future negotiations with the US, the envoy said that the least condition for any talks with Washington is lifting the economic sanctions.

Rejecting any assumption that the sanctions can lead to Iran's economy, he said, "We have managed different situations worse than we have today, and I am quite confident that we can manage it again," he said, invoking the Iran-Iraq war which lasted eight years.

