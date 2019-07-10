10 July 2019 - 14:39
Iranian cmdr: Response to any possible threat will be harsh

Tehran, July 10, IRNA – The response that the Iranian armed forces will give to any possible threat against the stability and security of the country will be harsh, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Baqeri said on Wednesday.

Baqeri made the remarks addressing a number of Shia and Sunni clerics as well as local tribe leaders and border guards while he was visiting the border areas of northeasters Iran.

He said that the Iranian armed forces will thwart any attempt against the country with reliance on the revolutionary people and Shia and Sunni Ulema.

“There is no doubt that a harsh and severe response is awaiting those who attempting to damage the security of the country and the borders,” the general said.

