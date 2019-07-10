Iranian cmdr: Response to any possible threat will be harsh

Baqeri made the remarks addressing a number of Shia and Sunni clerics as well as local tribe leaders and border guards while he was visiting the border areas of northeasters Iran.

He said that the Iranian armed forces will thwart any attempt against the country with reliance on the revolutionary people and Shia and Sunni Ulema.

“There is no doubt that a harsh and severe response is awaiting those who attempting to damage the security of the country and the borders,” the general said.

