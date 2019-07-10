Russia, UK, France, Germany discuss JPOCA in Moscow

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ryabkov met with UK's Laurie Bristow, France's Sylvie Bermann and Germany's charge d'affaires Beate Grzeski.

Ryabkov stressed that collective efforts of the participants of the JCPOA, including Iran and EU trio, should increase to safeguard the deal.

He also said that the systemic violations and subversive actions of the US are the main challenges that set back the implementation of the JCPOA.

Europe's inaction in the past few months and the INSTEX, the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, yet to be operational have been repeatedly criticized by Iran, China, and Russia.

Following the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018, Iran waited for a year grace period for Europe to take serious steps to fulfill their JCPOA commitments. Iran, then, limited its commitments, which is entirely in accordance with the deal, in two phases.

Tehran has reaffirmed commitment to the deal, saying that it would be proportionate to the extent Europeans fulfill their obligations.

Iran doesn’t want to terminate the deal whatsoever.

