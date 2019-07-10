Iran's non-oil exports from South Pars up 23%

Ahmad Pourheidar, the director of Pars Special Economic and Energy Zone, said that non-oil exports from South Pars customs office also shows a 2% growth in term of value.

He said that the increase in exports was made despite the tough US sanctions on Iran.

Some 1.57 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $706.5 million were exported from South Pars customs office in the one-month period, the official said.

South Pars Zone, which is regarded as Iran’s hub for energy and gas, is the main center for exports of Iran’s gas condensates.

