Iran supports Lebanon security, stability: Special aide

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Ján Kubis of Slovakia.

Amir-Abdollahian termed the UN coordinator's role to help preserve security and stability of Lebanon and the entire region as very important.

The UN is expected to be impartial when adopting stance or releasing reports on the events, the Iranian senior official said.

He further urged not to let Zionists' unilateral and incorrect stance be attributed to the UN or be repeated, because the United Nations has always focused on relieving tensions.

Continuation of Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon may create new crisis in the region, Amir-Abdollahian added.

Basically, security in different parts of the region is interrelated, so Lebanon [as a regional country] should be kept far from the critical situation, he stressed.

For his part, the UN coordinator said the international body aims to make the Middle East region away from tensions and endeavors to reach this goal.

Kubis called on all involved countries or mediators to concentrate on de-escalation.

Describing the regional situation as critical and complicated, Kubis warned that any unwise move may fan the flames of conflict.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish