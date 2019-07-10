Industry official says Iran overcomes tough economic sanctions

Zarandi, who was speaking in the central Iranian city of Yazd on Tuesday in a ceremony to commemorate the National Industry and Mines Day, said that the enemy thought it could deal a heavy blow to the Iranian economy while the Iranian industrialists were capable enough to overcome all the problems.

He said that employment rate and the country’s consumption of industrial electricity have grown by 20% and 3.8% respectively over the first two months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21) compared to figures from the same period last year.

In textile area, Iran had some $1.031 billion of exports and $1.654 billion of imports last year which shows a 6% decrease in exports and a 36% decline in imports compared to the preceding year, the official said.

