Pakistani analyst slams western aggressive policy towards Iran

Gulshan Rafiq in her article published in ‘Daily Times’ said that the need of the hour is to save Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the pragmatic approach is to revive it in its true letter and spirit.

The analyst who works at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) said Iran has recently announced it would start enriching uranium above a concentration of 3.67 per cent.

“This happened a few hours after Iran had given a 60-day deadline to the remaining parties to the deal–China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK–to protect it from the US sanctions,” said the analyst.

The expert said these five countries and the US had signed the JCPOA, commonly known as Iran Nuclear Deal, with Iran in 2015 on its nuclear program.

“The deal that took 12 years to construct was considered a triumph of international diplomacy and a major victory for regional and global security,” said the analyst.

She noted that according to the IAEA, Iran has remained in full compliance with the deal. The expert went on to say Iran claimed the US had directly while the EU had indirectly violated the nuclear deal.

The analyst said since the Islamic Revolution, it is not the first time that Iran has found itself at a critical fork but the country was able to overcome nearly all kinds of challenges.

“Though the war hawks may not understand or desire peace. Yet, after the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, we know what war takes,” said Gulshan Rafiq.

The researcher was of the view that the need of the hour is to save the deal, and the pragmatic approach is to revive it in its true letter and spirit.

She said the ongoing struggle to defend the nuclear agreement is not enough; the deal has been working already, and the promise of a better deal is a delusion.

“Looking for excuses to start a war is insane. Winning without war must be a priority,” said the analyst.

She viewed to build confidence among policymakers and all stakeholders returning to the deal is a prerequisite.

“Whatever it may be, the door of diplomacy should remain open,” said the expert.

