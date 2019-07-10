Iranian police officer dies in clash with Drug traffickers

During the conflict commander of the checkpoint was killed.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Safdar Salari was also injured and taken to hospital.

Earlier, two police officers were killed in a clash with drug traffickers.

The bandits were arrested four days afterwards.

Iran has been situated on route between Afghanistan and Europe, the scene of drug-trafficking destined to Europe.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Police fighting the drug traffickers have been exposed to obstacles to open up Letters of Credit to purchase necessary equipment for safety of its personnel due to the US unilateral sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lifting the UN sanctions on Iran.

