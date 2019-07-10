10 July 2019 - 08:23
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 10

Tehran, July 10, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- General warns of due response to UK tanker seizure

- The French believe Trump is an idiot

- World powers won't get a better nuclear deal

** IRAN DAILY

- Macron’s top adviser in Tehran to ease tensions

- Envoy: Russia to continue trade with Iran regardless of US sanctions

- Top general: UK’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker won’t go unanswered

** KAYAHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Short on commitments, quick in coercion

- Yemen’s Houthis demand complete withdrawal of Saudi-led coalition

- Liverpool scout Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun

** TEHRAN TIMES

- IRIB docudrama delves into Jason Rezaian spy case  

- FIVB President Graça apologizes to Iran volleyball over Chicago airport incident

- Leader condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Special electricity tariff for cryptocurrency miners

- Labour to back remain in Brexit vote

- Moscow to continue trade with Tehran despite US sanctions

