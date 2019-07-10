Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 10

** IRAN NEWS
- General warns of due response to UK tanker seizure
- The French believe Trump is an idiot
- World powers won't get a better nuclear deal
** IRAN DAILY
- Macron’s top adviser in Tehran to ease tensions
- Envoy: Russia to continue trade with Iran regardless of US sanctions
- Top general: UK’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker won’t go unanswered
** KAYAHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Short on commitments, quick in coercion
- Yemen’s Houthis demand complete withdrawal of Saudi-led coalition
- Liverpool scout Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun
** TEHRAN TIMES
- IRIB docudrama delves into Jason Rezaian spy case
- FIVB President Graça apologizes to Iran volleyball over Chicago airport incident
- Leader condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Special electricity tariff for cryptocurrency miners
- Labour to back remain in Brexit vote
- Moscow to continue trade with Tehran despite US sanctions
