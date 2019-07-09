IRNA Chief: Foreign Ministry in forefront of political fight with US

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Hashemi urged media to support foreign ministry in this regard.

Referring to the important role of the foreign ministry, he said IRNA will be able to play major role in transmitting Iran’s message to the world.

He also pointed to exchange of delegation between IRNA and prestigious and effective international media like Xinhua and Tass, saying IRNA has had active participation in international events like Sofia news congress.

Meanwhile, Mousavi expressed hope for developing cooperation between the Iranian Foreign Ministry and IRNA, saying without media and its role to screen development, Foreign Ministry will not be able to play any role.

