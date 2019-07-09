Iran, Russia discuss establishing Syrian constitutional committee

During the meeting both sides also discussed forming workgroup on prisoner swap and kidnapped people.

Lavrentiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the fellow delegate are in Iran to discuss developments in Syria, including holding upcoming Astana talks in Nur-Sultan.

They also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the importance of putting an end to crisis in Yemen through implementing Stockholm agreements.

Earlier, in a meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, Lavrentiev emphasized the fact that without paying attention to Iran's role and meeting the country's interests, there is no prospect for achieving effective and sustainable security in the region.

Referring to the extensive media measures that took place in the process of transforming the tripartite summit of Russia, the United States and Israel into a process against Iran, the Russian high-ranking official emphasized, "Clear and explicit stances of Russia on Iran's legitimate presence in Syria and opposition to the ineffective policy of the maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic was announced to the parties participating in the summit."

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov earlier said political managers of Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministries are scheduled to hold Astana meeting soon.

He reiterated that Iran, Russia and Turkey will continue their efforts to maintain peace and security in Syria.

He went on to say that diplomats will also discuss the possibility of holding summit between presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Lavrov assesed as positive UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s efforts for establishing cooperation channels with Syrian government and opposition.

