Without meeting Iran’s interests achieving effective, sustainable security impossible: Russia

Alexander Lavrentiev in a meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday afternoon discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Referring to the extensive media measures that took place in the process of transforming the tripartite summit of Russia, the United States and Israel into a process against Iran, the Russian high-ranking official emphasized, "Clear and explicit stances of Russia on Iran's legitimate presence in Syria and opposition to the ineffective policy of the maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic was announced to the parties participating in the summit."

Putin's special envoy added that at the summit was clearly stated that Iran, as a powerful country in the region, was a friend and strategic partner of Russia, and without regard to its role and interests, an effective and sustainable security model cannot be achieved. Lavrentiev pointed out the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the international agreement of the JCPOA, saying Tehran cannot be expected to stay unilaterally in the JCPOA without enjoying its legal rights, but other countries do not fulfill their obligations.

Shamkhani, for his part, referred to the positive and growing trend of cooperation between Iran and Russia as two friend and strategic allies, saying that Russia's resolute and fair positions on the issue of the JCPOA, the American drone aggression on the Iranian sky, the legal presence of Iran in Syria and British naval piracy by the seizure of Iran's oil tanker in Gibraltar are appreciated.

The Iranian official pointed to the US effort to increase tension and insecurity in the region with the goal of selling more weapons and highlighted, ”The Islamic Republic of Iran, while continuing to take political and defensive measures to prevent the formation of instability in the region, will defend its interests and security with determination.”

Russian official's trip has been carried out to Iran under the direct command of Russian President Vladimir Putin to present a report on the tripartite summit of high-ranking Russian, US and Zionist security officials held in the occupied territories.

