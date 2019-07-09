85 percent of Iran’s shrimp being exported

During a visit to Sabzevar fish breeding center on Tuesday, Abdollahi noted that "last year, 32,000 tons of exported shrimp brought $180 million revenue for Iran".

“During the same period, the revenue out of the export of various types of Iranian fishery products was $500 million. Therefore, in this area, exports of shrimp are significant," he went on to say.

Last year, 489,000 tons of fish, including cold-water and warm-water fish, shrimp and caviar were produced in the country, 170,000 tons of which was cold-water fish, 47,000 tons of shrimp and the rest of the warm-water fish, the deputy director of the Fisheries Organization expressed.

The official also announced there are 120 active caviar farms in Iran, and said, "In the recent year, 3,000 tons of caviar fish flesh and 6 tons of caviar have been produced in these centers.

Abdollahi mentioned the supply of baby caviar fish production challenges, and noted, "Last year, 1.2 million baby caviar fish were supplied to the private sector through government centers. Since the beginning of this year, with the support of a private reproduction unit, 200,000 baby caviar fish have been produced and supplied to the farmers."

