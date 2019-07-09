Iran's Zarif says Trump was lured by allies into killing 2015 nuclear deal

Zarif said on his Twitter that Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had killed an earlier agreement in 2005 by insisting that Iran stop all uranium enrichment.

"Bolton and Netanyahu killed Paris agreement between E3 and Iran in 2005 by insisting on zero enrichment," Zarif tweeted, remind the world of what happened afterwards. "Result? Iran increased its enrichment 100 fold by 2012," he added.

“Now they’ve lured Donald Trump into killing JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) with the same delusion,” Zarif added.

The Iranian diplomat urged the world to learn from that lesson, pointing the finger at Saudi, Emirati and Israeli leaders, whom he called B_Team, in reference to the first letter of their names Bin Salman, Bin Zayed and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tehran announced on Tuesday that it won't see itself committed to the 3.67% purity cap, set by the JCPOA, saying the move is in response to EU's failure to meet Iran's requests.

