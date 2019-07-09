Iran-Japan legal consultation's meeting held in Tokyo

In the course of consultations, the parties emphasized the resolve of the two governments to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, and welcomed the growing cooperation, constructive and fruitful dialogue on the important issues in the international relations.

The two countries' legal delegations also consulted on how to improve mutual understanding and strengthen legal cooperation in regional and international conferences.

In the end, while emphasizing the need for continued legal consultations between the two countries, it was decided that the next round of consultations will be held next year in Tehran.

9455**2050

