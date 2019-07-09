Cooperation document on transferring skills between Iran, Syria

Ms. Rima al-Qadiri visited the Training and Research Center of Iran's Technical and Vocational training organization on Tuesday, adding that the document was signed between Iran and Syria in 2007, one of its articles was to create the Technical and Vocational Center in Syria.

"We have not yet succeeded in putting things in practice and implementing the project, but today it's time to implement the provisions of this document," the official said.

The minister of social affairs and labor of Syria noted elsewhere that it is a pleasure to exchange views and share experiences, and this is the experience that has promoted Iran's status in the world in the economic and social fields.

The official expressed her gratitude for the support by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian people and government for Syria, and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the victories of Syria, and today, Iran's capabilities should be used in reconstruction of Syria.

Qaderi highlighted that friendships and cooperation between the two countries are promoting growth and prosperity, and, and said, "We should take this opportunity to rebuild Syria and train qualified human resources by using Iran's capacities.”

The minster reiterated "That's why we are especially counting down on the skilled young people in order to advance the economy of Syria and meet the needs of the labor market."

The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of Syria expressed her surprise over the educational progress of Iran's Training Education and Vocational organization, underscoring that we had to use the experiences of the organization to train young people in Syria.

