Intl. Volleyball Federation apologises to Iran team over incident at Chicago airport

“I, on behalf of the FIVB, express my shamefulness for what happened for Iran’s national men’s team at Chicago airport before they made their way to the Final Six of the world volleyball event,” wrote International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça in a letter on Tuesday.

The letter was sent to Afshin Davari, caretaker of Iran Volleyball Federation following the four-hours-long delay of clearance of the Iranian national team at O’Hare International Airport.

“The FIVB has been in constant talks with various stakeholders including the IOC, USOC and USAV to ensure that the Iranian delegation would have a smooth entry procedure. We were shocked when we head that the Iranian team faced long delay on arrival. Even the entities that had organised the coordination were upset,” he added.

Graça reassured the Iranian volleyball authorities that his federation is seeking ways to stop such incidents in future.

“I’m happy that the Iranian team is safe and sound in its hotel and I wish them success in the Final Six of Volleyball Nations League Tournament. We are certain that the Iranian team has a key role in showing the best number-one volleyball in the world and will show the world its best,” he added.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish