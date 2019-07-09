Cell Phone operating system completely Iranian: Minster

On the sidelines of the ceremony of opening of 11 smart bike stations in the capital on Tuesday morning, Azari Jahromi told reporters that the operating system is full, but has an extension and with greater autonomy than other operating systems, it does not allow a third party to interfere.

He explained that since last year a number of Iranian software has been removed from mobile phones by American companies for various reasons, which was a blow to a large number of Iranian businesses.

Azari Jahromi said the move started from Apple and Google followed it and caused the young people's business to cope with problems.

“A person or group abroad, under different pretexts, removed mobile apps from the mobile phones and they were removed from customers’ lists," the official noted.

He stressed that during this time, "we were using the Iranian youth and launched the Iranian mobile operating system".

Azeri Jahromi pointed out that during harsh economic conditions, "we should not be indifferent in this regard", and so the 10-12 base services that were used and sanctioned by the United States, such as the cloud app and the map, which were repeatedly sanctioned, were set up in Iran.

