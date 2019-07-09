Outlining development of scientific, educational relations in ECO to lead to economic development

In an interview with Islamic News Agency (IRNA) on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Executive Committee of the ECO Foundation at the conference hall of the University of Isfahan, Professor M.Akif Kirecci said, “The expansion of scientific and educational relations among the members in the region are of the main objectives of this foundation that its full implementation will lead to all-out development.”

Stating that the ECO training institute is bade in Ankara, Turkey, highlighted that "when the members of the ECO work together, the scientific and educational goals will be better realized."

The head of the Institute for Education at the ECO Foundation went to say, "Paying heed to quality and goals will contribute to the economic, social and economic development of the ECO region."

"I am very pleased that this summit was held in the beautiful city of Isfahan, especially on the beautiful campus of the University of Isfahan," Kirecci noted.

The fourth meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ECO Foundation and its fifth executive committee meeting kicked off at the University of Isfahan on Monday.

At a meeting of the executive committee of the Foundation, a discussion was held at a meeting yesterday on joint scientific projects.

15 members and more than 30 managers and executives are attending relevant meetings on Tuesday.

At today's summit, there are ministers of science from Pakistan and Iran, as well as the ECO Secretary-General and the high-ranking delegation of the member-states.

The election of the new head of the Foundation, the review of the organization's scientific problems, and the discussion on the topic of the regional program of science and technology in the field of ECO is another of the programs of this two-day conference.

