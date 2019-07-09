Iran to stick to its nuclear commitments as much as the Europeans do: Spokesman

“All Iran’s nuclear measures are to save the deal as long as the other parties stick to it to the same extent that Iran does,” said Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Tuesday.

He said while referring to the second phase of reduction of Iran’s nuclear commitments within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran announced on Sunday that it will not limit itself any longer to the enrichment level of 3.67%, agreed in the JCPOA.

The move came after Iran’s 60-day ultimatum to Germany, France and the UK, the three European signatories of the nuclear agreement, to stand up against the US pressure and normalize their trade ties with Tehran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony to celebrate the International Co-operative Day as well as the 25th anniversary of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives creation, the official stressed that the US backed off of its intention to launch a war against Iran because of the Iranian society’s cohesion and rallying up behind the Iranian government.

In its first phase of scaling down its commitments, Iran said it would start enriching uranium as much as it needs and more than 3.67% purity.

Tehran also announced it will modernize its Arak heavy water reactor, stopping plans to convert it to a nuclear research facility.

The Iranian measures will be a proper response to Europe’s failure to continue its commercial ties with Tehran.

The three European countries set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) to continue trade with Iran in the wake of US sanctions and economic pressures.

The financial channel, created in January, hasn’t finalized any transactions with Iran so far.

Iran set up a parallel system, called Special Trade and Financing Instrument between Iran and Europe (STFI), to facilitate trade between the two parties.

Iranian and European authorities say the two companies are processing one or two pilot deals.

