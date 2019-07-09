Iran leading country in science: Pakistani minister

Iran's role in scientific forums and discussion is significant, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) in Isfahan on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the importance of science and technology in development of the countries, the Pakistani minister said that the forum of ECOSF is held in pursuit of such gaol.

The cooperation among member countries of ECO could be established through the foundation, he said.

The next meeting of Board of Trustees will be held in 2021 in Tajikistan.

ECOSF is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 10 Muslim countries—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran. The main goal of the foundation is to contribute to economic development with promotion of science, technology and innovation.

The 4th meeting of Board of Trustees of ECOSF kicked off in Isfahan on Monday. The meeting will follow that of the executive committee which was held on Tuesday.

ECO, embracing 360 million people (one fourth of the world Muslim population) is the biggest economic body of the Muslim world.

