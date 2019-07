The competitions began in Chon Buri, Thailand on Tuesday.

Saeed Arjmandi, Mohammad naghousi, Hassan Forouzandeh and Ali-Akbar Yousefi are the Iranian representatives who advanced to the final games of 63-, 77-, 87- and 130-kg weight classes respectively.

The final games of these weight categories will be held later in the day.

