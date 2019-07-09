Enemy's threats reach saturation point: IRGC cmdr

The Islamic Republic is now under the maximum level of pressure; however, the enemy is not capable of putting more, Major General Hossein Salami said at a local military ceremony in Mashad, capital city of northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution has grown up and the enemies have now accepted the reality of the Islamic Republic's system, the commander said.

He added that the enemy has changed its strategies towards Iran as it has applied all of cultural, social, economic and political power against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iran sees threats as gifts, said the commander stressing the bigger the threats are, the more fruitful they will be.

"We won't get stronger, unless we withstand thr global powers."

At the end of his remarks, the IRGC commander highlighted the role of resistance to the enemies, saying resistance is a secret of immortality.

