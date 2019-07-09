Pakistan eyeing stronger scientific ties with Iran: Minister

At a meeting with Isfahan's governor on Tuesday, the Pakistani minister said that there were ample grounds for cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in terms of science and technology.

He also emphasized the role of the Iranian central city in strengthening the relations.

Fawad Hussain also noted that the scientific cooperation can lead to stronger political and economic relations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of Board of Trustees members of the Economic Cooperation Organization's Science Foundation (ECOSF). It kicked off on Monday and will work for two days.

Referring to the role of science and technology in developing ties among countries and the ECOSF, the minister said, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey are playing major roles in promotion of such relations.

Isfahan's Governor General Abbas Rezaei, for his part, said that the shared values between Iran and Pakistan are not limited to their language, as the more important commonalities are their religion and the fraternity among people of the two countries.

He also proposed that given the high capacities and attractions of Isfahan, the permanent secretariat of the ECOSF be established in Isfahan.

ECOSF is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 10 Muslim countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran.

The main goal of the foundation is to contribute to economic development with promotion of science, technology and innovation.

The 4th meeting of Board of Trustees members of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) kicked off Monday in Isfahan. The meeting will follow that of the executive committee which was held today.

ECO, embracing 360 million people (one fourth of the world Muslim population) is the biggest economic body of the Muslim world.

