Science & technology focus of Iran-Pakistan strong bonds

In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in the Iranian central city of Isfahan, Gholami said that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is playing a significant role for cooperation of the developing nations.

He said that expansion of ECO and the similar organizations entails further activities of their affiliated institutions, including the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

The Iranian minister added, "The foundation focuses on scientific relations among countries in the region, so the opportunity should be seized for cooperation."

Gholami said that Iran and Pakistan enjoy a versatile range of scientific cooperation that includes professor and student exchange and joint research projects.

"Persian is the shared language of Iran and Pakistan, and therefore, numerous cultural commonalities can be found to set the ground for a more developed relations between the two states," he said.

The Pakistani minister, for his part, expressed Islamabad's preparedness for strengthening the ties in fields such as oil, agriculture, industry, medicine, nanotechnology, and irrigation.

Referring to the fast changing world of technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, "The countries in the region, particularly the members of ECO, can take strides toward a stronger relation on science and high tech.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of Board of Trustees members of the ECOSF. It kicked off on Monday and will be wrapped up on Tuesday.

ECOSF is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 10 Muslim countries—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran. The main goal of the foundation is to contribute to economic development with promotion of science, technology and innovation.

The 4th meeting of Board of Trustees members of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) kicked off Monday in Isfahan. The meeting will follow that of the executive committee which was held on Tuesday.

ECO, embracing 360 million people (one fourth of the world Muslim population) is the biggest economic body of the Muslim world.

