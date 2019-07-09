Greece's Aristotle University keen on scientific cooperation with Iran

Panayotis Iskalachis made the remarks while meeting with Iranian Cultural Attaché in Athens, Greece, Ali Mohammad Helmi.

Head of the Faculty of Theology of the University of Aristotle acknowledged Iran's scientific status, especially in the fields of Islamic studies, law, and Islamic and Islamic art.

He added: "Our faculty is ready to develop scientific relations, including the establishment of the Persian language seat as a course of study, participation in international dialogue and bilateral inter religious scholarship and mutual scholarship between the university and cultural advisory and scientific centers of Iran through co-ordination with the cultural core and preparing a mechanism for understanding.

He said that Iran and Greece have rich cultural background which can pave the way for broadening cooperation between the two countries.

Panayotis Iskalachis asserted that if countries rely on their own rich cultures, they can establish good relations to make their people more familiar with their cultural backgrounds.

Helmi, for his part, said both countries have a rich background in presenting cultural, artistic, scientific and philosophical theories.

Bilateral cooperation can play a major role in acquainting both nations with their cultural backgrounds, he said.

The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (A.U.Th.; often called the Aristotelian University or University of Thessaloniki) is the sixth oldest and among the most highly ranked tertiary education institutions in Greece.

Named after the philosopher Aristotle, who was born in Stageira, about 55 km (34 miles) east of Thessaloniki, it is the largest university in Greece and in the Balkans and its campus covers 230,000 square meters in the center of Thessaloniki, with additional educational and administrative facilities elsewhere.

As of 2014, there is a student population of approximately 40,000 active students enrolled at the university (31,000 at the undergraduate level and 9,000 in postgraduate programs of which 3,952 at Doctoral level) and 2,366 faculty members.

There are additionally 248 members of the Special Laboratory Teaching Personnel, 213 members of the Special Technical Laboratory Personnel. The administrative staff consists of 400 permanent employees and 528 subcontractor employees that are contracted by the university.

