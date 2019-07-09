US sanctions affect humanitarian activities

In his meeting with Reto Stocker, Ali Asghar Peyvandi referred to close ties between Iran Red Crescent Society and the ICRC office in Tehran, saying Iran Red Crescent hails boosting relations since it considers itself as strategic partner of the ICRC.

Alluding to US unilateral and cruel sanctions, he said based on the international regulations, sanctions should not damage humanitarian services.

Due to blocking Iran's bank accounts, it was not possible to transfer the assistance offered by other countries and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to Iran.

Stressing the fact that Iran Red Crescent society is in charge of distribution and production of drugs, medical equipment and artificial limbs, Peyvandi said Iran needs special facilities to buy basic materials.

Meanwhile, Former Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mark Ackerman referred to strategic cooperation between two humanitarian agencies, saying Iran Red Crescent Society is an important partner of the ICRC and their cooperation is not limited to inside the country.

He noted that there are short-term solutions to the problem of transferring credits and international aid to Iran.

ICRC will spare no efforts for solving this problem, he reiterated.

He pointed to Moot court competitions as a context for displaying capacity of Iranian high qualified lawyers for international justice, saying ICRC needs Iran's support for continuation of these competitions.

He also alluded to launching humanitarian studies center in Qom as a context for supporting researches.

In the Meantime, Stocker said it would be an honor to have cooperation with Iran Red Crescent Society as a body which has high capacities not only at domestic but also at international level.

He said that good plans are organized in Iran which will be effective solutions with regard to informing and preventing people from damages.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish