Iran, Turkey universities sign MoU

The MoU envisaged to exchange professors and students and initiate various aspects of scientific cooperation.

Creating job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs in the framework of joint industrial projects were among other issues which were mentioned in the MoU.

The MoU also focused on holding seminars, workshops and scientific conferences.

The Caucasus University of Turkey with over 4,000 students has six main colleges, three institutions, four expert colleges and some research centers.

Kermanshah University of Technology with 2,300 students and over 100 professors enjoys huge capacity to help the development of the province.

