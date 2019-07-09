Sport ministry congratulates Iran's success in World Sports Games

In its message, the ministry expressed its congratulation to Iranian players who attended the event.

We appreciate this honor which is the token of merits of Iranian sports community, the message reads.

Iranian squad has received 61 gold, 48 silver, 29 bronze medals and 138 points.

Iranian squad with 140 athletes, in 9 fields and 16 teams participated in the event.

The 6th World Sports Games was held with the attendance of 3,000 athletes from 42 countries.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish