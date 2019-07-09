Iran pumsae team wins bronze in 2019 Universiade

Iranian squad comprising of Kourosh Bakhtiar, Ali Sohrabi and Amir Reza Mehraban with 7.460 points ranked third.

South Korea with 7.820 points stood on the first place and Taipei with 7.480 points ranked 2nd.

Meanwhile, Iranian women pumsae team also snatched a bronze medal

South Korea ranked first and Taipei stood on the second place.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The name is a combination of the words "University" and "Olympiad".

