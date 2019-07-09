9 July 2019 - 08:22
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 9

Tehran, July 9, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Jahangiri says Iran's patience has a limit

- 5.7-magnitude quake hits SW Iran

- US, not Iran, threatens world energy security

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Higher uranium enrichment, restarting centrifuges could be next steps

- Iranian students design domestic Android OS

- One person killed, dozens injured in SW Iran quake

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s next option is 20% enrichment

- UAE says to pull troops from Yemen

- Iran female taekwondo fighter bags bronze in Univesiade

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Enrichment reaches 4.5%

- Book on leadership in Iran published

- Iran volleyball team face huge delays at Chicago airport

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Major powers worried by Iran's latest nuclear step

- Foreign debts decline 7%

- Stocks rally continues

