Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 9

** IRAN NEWS
- Jahangiri says Iran's patience has a limit
- 5.7-magnitude quake hits SW Iran
- US, not Iran, threatens world energy security
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Higher uranium enrichment, restarting centrifuges could be next steps
- Iranian students design domestic Android OS
- One person killed, dozens injured in SW Iran quake
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran’s next option is 20% enrichment
- UAE says to pull troops from Yemen
- Iran female taekwondo fighter bags bronze in Univesiade
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Enrichment reaches 4.5%
- Book on leadership in Iran published
- Iran volleyball team face huge delays at Chicago airport
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Major powers worried by Iran's latest nuclear step
- Foreign debts decline 7%
- Stocks rally continues
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment