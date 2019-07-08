Senior EU diplomat slams UK seizure of oil tanker in Gibraltar

“The legalities of the UK seizure of a tanker with oil from Iran intrigues me,” tweeted Carl Bildt on Monday.

The UK claims it seized the carrier off the coast of Gibraltar due to EU sanctions on Syria.

“One refers to EU sanctions against Syria, but Iran is not a member of EU,” argued the European diplomat.

“And theEU as a principle doesn’t impose its sanctions on others. That’s what the US does,” added Bidlt, referring to the re-imposition of unilateral US extraterritorial sanctions on Iran last year after it withdrew the nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the tweet, writing "precisely".

Iran’s Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi rejected the British claim, saying the tanker wasn’t heading for Syria at all.

Tehran has slammed the British move as piracy, urging the immediate release of the tanker.

The EU imposed sanctions on Syria in 2011, but hasn't been approved by the UN. It's the first time an EU member state seizes an oil cargo since then.

