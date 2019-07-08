Iran urges US officials to apologize Iran volleyball players

The US officials' behavior as host of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) final match with Iranian players was acrimonious and against Olympic charter, the statement reads.

Condemning US anti-sport behavior, Iranian ministry hoped for the world federation not to grant hosting of the event in such level to US.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday lodged a protest against US misbehavior in dealing with Iran's national volleyball team resulting in a prolonged delay at Chicago airport.

Iran's complaint was lodged by managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for US affairs Mohsen Baharvand through Swiss ambassador to Tehran.

Iranian national volleyball team which has traveled to Chicago to attend final match of Volleyball Nations League (VNL) had four hours delay at Chicago airport.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish