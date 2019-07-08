ECO science body seeking global relations: President

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th executive committee meeting of ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Manzoor Hussain Soomro told IRNA that there were lots of activities between the foundation and the entities beyond the region of ECO countries.

He added that the relations, including those with France are aimed at promoting the scientific level of the state members.

He also noted that close cooperation between ECOSF and the ministries of education and science in the member countries is a major factor in reaching the goal.

"The organizations in charge of science and technology in the countries should help us to implement the policies," he said.

The president also emphasized the importance of employing young, creative forces and critical thinking in research.

ECOSF is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 10 Muslim countries—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran. The main goal of the foundation is to contribute to economic development with promotion of science, technology and innovation.

The 4th meeting of Board of Trustees members of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) kicked off Monday in Isfahan. The meeting will follow that of the executive committee which was held today.

ECO, embracing 360 million people (one fourth of the world Muslim population) is the biggest economic body of the Muslim world.

