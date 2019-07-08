Iranian taekwondoka ranks 5th in World rankings

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Gilan taekwondo committee Mohsen Setorgi said the points of the 2019 Grand Prix competitions in Italy have also been calculated in World Taekwondo 2019 rankings.

Hadi Pour in the weight category of – 58kg and with 317/84 points ranked 5th.

He added that Hadi Pour is now fighting at the 30th Summer Universiade in Italy's Naples.

Hadi Pour has so far received various medals in 2019 world championships, UK Grand Prix, Rio Olympic, Asian Championships , Universiade, Gran slam, Russian Grand Prix and 2019 World Federation.

