Iran receives Tanzania's aid to flood-hit people

A group foreign nationals started assisting Iranian people who suffered deadly floods.

He added that Tanzanian Shia people had earlier sent their first aid worth over dlrs. 200,000.

The floods caused by unprecedented flash rains in various parts of Iran in March and early April claimed the lives of scores of people and inflicted huge damages on infrastructures, including bridges and roads.

Two million people were affected by the floods and hundreds of thousand people are living in tents.

A number of countries sent humanitarian aid to Iran.

