Iran complains to US misbehavior about its volleyball team

Iran's complaint was lodged by managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for US affairs Mohsen Baharvand through Swiss ambassador to Tehran.

He said if US cannot host sports teams fairly and unbiased, it would be better to avoid hosting sports events.

Iranian national volleyball team which has traveled to Chicago to attend final match of Volleyball Nations League (VNL) had four hours delay at Chicago airport.

Meanwhile, the supervisor of the Iranian team Afshin Davari in a separate letter refused to travel to Chicago.

