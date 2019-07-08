Zarif terms UK's unlawful seizure of oil tanker with Iranian oil as piracy

Zarif message first started with a response to Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Bildt whi saying that "The legalities of the UK's seizure of a tanker heading for Syria with oil from Iran intrigues me. One refers to EU sanctions against Syria, but Iran is not a member of EU. And EU as a principle doesn’t impose its sanctions on others. That’s what the US does."

Zarif tweeted "Precisely".

He then sent another Twitter message, reading that "Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo. Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality."

He added "UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple. It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now."

According to Spanish officials, the Grace 1, Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized by British patrol ships off Gibralter and was detained on the US orders.

The UK Royal Marines boarded the ship, which has a 300,000 tonne carrying capacity, early Thursday morning, dispatches reported.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish