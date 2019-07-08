Iran-Eurasian Economic Union's Free Trade Zone bill approved

Having said that, Amiri noted on Monday the agreement will be concluded with the membership of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and the countries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation.

The VP added that the development of multilateral trade and economic relations and the facilitation of trade exchanges between the member-states, including the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, are among the objectives of the agreement.

Amiri noted that the privileges of this agreement as the formation of a free trade zone, was agreed by member-states on the basis of international standards.

He said that by implementing this agreement, economic relations between the member-states in the Free Trade Area will be developed and made effective in boosting the economic ties.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish